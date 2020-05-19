About this show

Following its success in the West End, Las Vegas and on Broadway, Million Dollar Quartet is touring the UK! This worldwide smash-hit musical is inspired by the famous recording session that brought together rock 'n' roll icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins for the first and only time.

On December 4, 1956, these four star musicians gathered at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. Million Dollar Quartet, written by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux, brings that legendary night to life, featuring a score of rock hits including "Blue Suede Shoes", "Fever", "That's All Right", "Sixteen Tons", "Great Balls of Fire", "Walk the Line", "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On", "Who Do You Love?", "Matchbox", "Folsom Prison Blues", "Hound Dog" and many more.