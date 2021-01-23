About this show

The world’s ultimate musical duo, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe are ‘Back Together’ and set to delight audiences with this screening of their final show of their UK tour at the O2 Arena.

Hot on the heels of their star turns in the West End’s phenomenally successful staged concert of Les Misérables, Ball and Boe will reunite to tour their third album Back Together following the number one best-selling hits Together and Together Again.

The superstar pair will take on their favourite musical theatre, pop and rock tracks, including songs from The Lion King, The Greatest Showman and The Phantom of the Opera as well as a brilliantly arranged 'Queen Medley'. Showcasing their phenomenal voices and undeniable on-stage chemistry, Ball and Boe’s irresistible charm will undoubtedly light up the big screen.