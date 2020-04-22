About this show

Continental Circus Berlin with an amalgamation of brilliant Circus acts, music & real youthful energy, incorporating fantastic performers from all over the world. In an age where so much entertainment is unreal, made up of special effects, CGI and has a virtual reality, or is pre-recorded, multi-tracked, digitally enhanced or in some other way electronically created - the sheer reality of a live show with live music is a breath of fresh air and the feats and skills seen at Continental Circus Berlin are often so amazing that the Circus-goer literally can not believe their eyes.