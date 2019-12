About this show

A multi-award winner, Dean has been crowned victorious as ?New Comedian Of The Year' at various events including the Bath Comedy Festival, the Hilarious Comedy Club Awards and the Frog and Bucket - Beat The Frog. He was also a nominee for the same award at the Brighton Fringe. A magnetic tour support for Stephen K Amos and Eddie Izzard, Larry has also appeared on BBC Presents: Edinburgh 2014.