About this show

Walk Like a Man takes you back in time on a musical journey through the incredible career of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, now immortalised in the multi-award winning show Jersey Boys, which has been packing theatres worldwide since it's debut in 2005. Valli's unmistakable voice dominated the airwaves for more than two decades with classics such as Sherry, Let's Hang On, Big Girls Don't Cry, Can't Take My Eyes Off You, My Eyes Adored You, December 63 (Oh What A Night), Bye Bye Baby, Who Loves You and many, many more.