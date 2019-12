About this show

One of the UK's most popular live touring bands, Los Pacaminos play the very best in tex-mex border music from The Texas Tornadoes and Ry Cooder to Los Lobos and even Roy Orbsion. This is a tequila fuelled tex-mex party night, as each venue becomes the perfect cantina setting for a great night's rocking with the cactus sharp, tequila filled, stetson wearing, magnificent 6; Los Pacaminos!