Follow the great Pirate King?s Adventures as he takes us on a Magical and Musical journey to find a treasure beyond Gold and Jewels. Mysterious places shall ye see, from Hushabye Mountain to Cat Island where the Queen of the Cats holds her Court. With her help, can he entice the legendary Unicorn, keeper of the magical Unicorn Diamond to appear? Buckle yer Swash ye Land-Lubbers - experience Opera, Ballet and Art-Song in a fun and inclusive way designed for children. Wrigglers, Fidgeters, Wanderers, Singers and Dancers of all ages are encouraged to join our Scurvy Crew! If you put Pantomime, Ballet and Opera into a blender, this would be the smoothie...

The show is designed for children that may need to move around the space and not sit perfectly still on a seat for 30 minutes, especially younger children with additional needs.

Part of Alty Fringe