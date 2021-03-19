About this show

Award-winning jazz vocalist and Radio 2 presenter Clare Teal's concerts with her Trio are constantly evolving and renowned across the country for their fabulous arrangements interspersed with Clare's warm and witty story-telling.

This brand new show promises a rich jazz infused repertoire in its many forms bringing you more exhilarating swing as Clare and her Trio celebrate 100 years of pop music featuring some of the greatest songs ever written from the Great American and British song books and contemporary writers creating the standards of today.