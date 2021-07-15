About this show

Exiled and living in London, former FSB officer Alexander Litvinenko becomes Putin's most ebullient and needling critic. He learns that his former colleagues are using his face for target practice; a law is passed that allows Russian traitors to be killed anywhere in the world. Just a few months later, in November 2006, Litvinenko is poisoned with radioactive Polonium-210. Alexander Litvinenko was a man who solved his own murder. As he lay dying, he worked with Scotland Yard detectives, and tracked the lethal dose to his former colleague, and football fan, Andrei Lugovoy.

