Set in 48BC in Egypt, Handel's Giulio Cesare is part historical drama, part comedy and part love story. It charts the progress of Cleopatra's passionate love for Cesare, from his victory over his rival Pompey to their triumphal union in the harbour at Alexandria. Handel creates a succession of exquisite arias, each reflecting perfectly the depth and variety of emotions experienced by the characters.

Sung in Italian with English surtitles.