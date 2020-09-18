About this show

Described by Gramophone Magazine as 'one of the finest young string quartets', whose members are 'musicians with fascinating things to say', the Doric String Quartet has received glowing responses from audiences and critics across the globe.

The Doric Quartet would have performed at this year's Aldeburgh Festival and we're very pleased to welcome one of the UK's best chamber ensembles back to Snape. They will give two different concerts, with Mozart and Mendelssohn in the afternoon, and Mozart and Haydn in the evening.