About this show

Birdie's a hoarder. The neighbours call her a harridan and a harpy, although most have never even met her. They see her hoard as a hazard for house prices. But it isn't rubbish. It's her life's work and it exists because years ago something deeply cherished was stolen, and Birdie's not been able to give up anything since. She'll do anything to get this priceless thing back. Anything at all.