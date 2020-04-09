About this show

The time has come. It's the season of cutting carbs, hitting it hard at the gym and shaving everything from the chin down. Summer has rocked up and coerced us all into thinking about how awful our bodies are. "If only I was a bit slimmer, a bit more toned, if my hair was longer or I had bigger boobs..." We've been shamed, dehumanised and humiliated for how we look, and we've had enough. Join The Roaring Girls as they smash their way though ingrained fears, toxic advertising and discover just how you can lose 11lbs instantly. A defiantly feel good show which sticks two fingers up to everything the media said you should look like. The Roaring Girls are getting Beach Body Ready. Are you?