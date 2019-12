About this show

Friday night, first thing, the tanning shop, a good nine-minute blaster! Meet Shane, one of the low-paid generation that lives for the weekend while still living at home with his parents. Come on the raz as he hits the town for all it's worth - tanned, buffed and blowing his wage packet on a perfectly orchestrated evening of drinks, drugs, and girls: a weekend millionaire. Tonight he's in charge, living it large. On Monday, it's back to the grind and he starts all over again.