About this show

A razor sharp political comedy about the Labour Party, set in the party's traditional northern heartands where the clash and divide between party philosophy, class and culture couldn't be more divided. Labour MP David Lyons cares about modernisation and "electability"... his constituency agent, Jean Whittaker cares about principles and her community. Set away from the Westminster bubble in the party's traditional northern heartlands, this is a clash of philosophy, culture and class against the backdrop of the Labour Party over 25 years as it moves from Kinnock through Blair into Corbyn... and beyond?