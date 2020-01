About this show

Ireland’s top sketch trio are back on tour with their new show Swines.

With over 100 million hits, the group are best known for their online sketches, but it’s the live show where they really shine. The trio achieved critical acclaim this year with the best reviewed show at the Edinburgh Fringe festival and are now hitting the road around the UK. They're even coming to Wales. Come see a show of scripted nonsense, twisted characters, music and unintentional improvisation.