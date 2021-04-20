Hairspray musical tour full cast announced

The touring production of Hairspray has unveield full casting.

Opening at Theatre Royal Plymouth (subject to the easing of restrictions) on 24 June 2021, the much-loved musical will head out to theatres across the UK and Ireland.

Hairspray the Musical is based on the 1988 film by John Waters and starred Divine and Ricki Lake. It tells the story of Tracy Turnblad, a Baltimore schoolgirl in 1962 who is determined to follow her dreams and perform on national TV.

Katie Brace will make her professional stage debut as Tracy Turnblad with Brenda Edwards as Motormouth Maybelle, Norman Pace as Wilbur Turnblad alongside West End leading man Alex Bourne as Edna Turnblad.

Also appearing are Rebecca Thornhill as Velma, Richard Meek as Corny Collins, Ross Clifton as Link Larkin, Jessica Croll as Amber Von Tussle, Rebecca Jane Davies as Penny Pingleton and Charlotte St Croix as Little Inez.

The full cast includes: Elizabeth Armstrong, Bernadette Bangura, Natalia Brown, Shaquille Brush, Liam Dean, Andrew Dillion, Amandla Elynah, Zoe Heighton, Ceris Hine, Paul Hutton, Jamie Jonathan, Hayley Johnston, Joshua Nkemdilim, Rosie O'Hare, Alexanda O'Reilly, Joshua Pearson, Joseph Poulton and Elliotte Williams-N'Dure.

After Plymouth, the production will visit the following venues in 2021: Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Manchester Palace Theatre, Sheffield Lyceum, Ipswich Regent Theatre, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, Edinburgh Playhouse, The Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, Brighton Theatre Royal, Birmingham Hippodrome, Leicester Curve, Nottingham Theatre Royal, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre, Bord Gáis Energy Theatre Dublin, Grand Opera House Belfast, New Victoria Theatre, Woking, Milton Keynes Theatre and Blackpool Grand Theatre. More dates are to be announced for 2022.

Featuring music and lyrics by the Academy Award-winning duo Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and a book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan, this production is directed by Paul Kerryson and have choreography by Drew McOnie. The full creative team and cast are still to be announced.