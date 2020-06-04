The Madness of George III with Mark Gatiss to be streamed on YouTube as part of National Theatre At Home

The National Theatre has unveiled another show that it will stream on its YouTube channel over the coming weeks.

The Nottingham Playhouse production of Alan Bennett's The Madness of George III will be streamed as part of the series from 7pm BST on 11 June until 17 June.

While free, the National Theatre and Nottingham Playhouse are asking for donations as lockdowns begin to ease though funding remains limited. You can find out more here.

The award-winning revival of Bennett's play is directed by the Playhouse's artistic director Adam Penford and designed by Robert Jones with lighting design by Richard Howell, sound design by Tom Gibbons, movement by Lizzi Gee, fight direction by Jonathan Holby, voice coaching by Hazel Holder, wig design by Richard Mawbley and wardrobe by Poppy Hall.

It stars Mark Gatiss in the titular role, alongside Adrian Scarborough as Dr Willis and Debra Gillett as Queen Charlotte. Completing the cast are Nicholas Bishop (Twelfth Night) as the Prime Minister, Wilf Scolding (The Glass Menagerie) as the Prince of Wales, Harry Kershaw (Mischief Movie Night) as the Duke of York, Sara Powell (La Peste) as Lady Pembroke, Nadia Albina (Emilia) as Captain Fitzroy, Jack Holden (Ink) as Captain Greville, Amanda Hadingue (A Small Family Business) as Charles Fox and Stephanie Jacob (Absolute Hell) as Sheridan, Louise Jameson (Ten Times Table) as Dr Warren, Andrew Joshi (The Railway Children) as Lord Dundas, Billy Postlethwaite (The Plague) as Braun, Jessica Temple (The Mikado) as Papandiek, David Hounslow (This House) as Thurlow and Adam Karim (East is East) as Fortnum.

Penford said: "We've had lots of requests from our audience asking if we're able to share Alan's fabulous play during lockdown. It remains as pertinent as ever in its exploration of mental health, power and political divide. The production became the highest grossing drama in the Playhouse's seventy year history and I'm delighted more people will be able to experience the work of this highly talented cast and creative team."

The show won two WhatsOnStage Awards including Best Play Revival and Best Supporting Actor in a Play for Scarborough.