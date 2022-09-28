Giovanna Fletcher to star in Peter James' Wish You Were Dead stage show

A new tour of Peter James' Wish You Were Dead thriller has found its cast!

Opening on tour in 2023 and based on the series of "Grace" novels, the show will star Giovanna Fletcher (2:22 A Ghost Story), Clive Mantle (Casualty) and George Rainsford (Casualty) as famous Detective Grace. Leon Stewart will return to the role of DS Glenn Branson.

Fletcher said: "I'm really looking forward to appearing on stage as Cleo in this brand new play, and excited to work with George and Clive - two wonderful actors I've heard great things about. As a novelist, I know how important the characters I create are to me, so I'm thrilled Peter James has entrusted me with this wonderful role, in what is another brilliant and gripping story from one of the greatest masters of crime thrillers!"

The show follows Grace and partner Cleo as they embark on a holiday – only for it to become a bit of a hellish time.

Jonathan O'Boyle is directing, with an adaptation by Shaun McKenna, design by Michael Holt, lighting by Jason Taylor and sound by Max Pappenheim.

The tour will open on 16 February with Fletcher set to appear through to 29 April 2022.