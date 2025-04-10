West End Introducing to have first live concert this summer

The online series West End Introducing is set to make its live debut this summer.

Launching at the Lyric Theatre on 30 June, West End Introducing: Live in Concert will bring the series’ showcase of emerging musical theatre talent to the West End stage for the first time.

Established in the wake of the pandemic, the series has provided a platform for fresh performers to network with and perform alongside some of the industry’s biggest names. So far, it has featured guests including Rob Madge, Courtney Bowman, Adrian Hansel and Laura Pick, while also helping to launch the careers of newcomers who have since gone on to star in major productions such as Pretty Woman, School of Rock and Heathers.

The live show promises a series of duets, high-energy ensemble performances, a live band and a number of special guest appearances, with further casting and creative team members to be announced in due course.

Artistic director Kai Wright said: “Creating this new space for up and coming talent has been one of the most rewarding projects I’ve ever had the privilege to work on, and moving this into the live arena with the help of our friends at Nimax Theatres is a huge next step for us.

“Having the platform to not only promote new talent, but also provide tangible opportunities to perform live in London’s legendary theatre district, in what will be a debut professional appearance for many taking part, is something I’m really proud to be a part of.”

Tickets for West End Introducing: Live in Concert are on sale now.