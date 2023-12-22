The Phantom of the Opera, Joseph and more to be broadcast on Sky Arts and BBC over festive season

A variety of stage shows are available this festive season

Christmas is over, the wait to New Year’s Eve has begun, and it’s time to fill your days with leftovers, mince pies, possibly some strong drinks and a hefty wad of top notch TV.

With that in mind, we’ve decided to round up all the best to watch over the next week or so, taking you into the new year! This is across both Sky Arts, BBC and more – so get those TV planners out and start writing this stuff down!

27 December

6am – Annie Live! – Sky Arts

10.45am – 42nd Street – Sky Arts

1pm – Joseph and the Amaxing Technicolor Dreamcoat – Sky Arts

8pm – The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall – Sky Arts

28 December

10.30pm – Dawn French Is A Huge Tw*t – recorded at The London Palladium – BBC One

29 December

1.10pm – The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall – Sky Arts

30 December

8am – 42nd Street – Sky Arts

10.15am – Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games – Sky Arts

31 December

6.10am – La Bayadere – Sky Arts

8.30am – The Wind in the Willows – Sky Arts

1 January

9.25pm – Rambert’s Peaky Blinders – The Redemption of Thomas Shelby – BBC Four

2 January

6.20am – Joseph and the Amaxing Technicolor Dreamcoat – Sky Arts

3 January

6am – HMS Pinafore with the ENO, starring Les Dennis – Sky Arts