The Phantom of the Opera, Joseph and more to be broadcast on Sky Arts and BBC over festive season
Christmas is over, the wait to New Year’s Eve has begun, and it’s time to fill your days with leftovers, mince pies, possibly some strong drinks and a hefty wad of top notch TV.
With that in mind, we’ve decided to round up all the best to watch over the next week or so, taking you into the new year! This is across both Sky Arts, BBC and more – so get those TV planners out and start writing this stuff down!
27 December
6am – Annie Live! – Sky Arts
10.45am – 42nd Street – Sky Arts
1pm – Joseph and the Amaxing Technicolor Dreamcoat – Sky Arts
8pm – The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall – Sky Arts
28 December
10.30pm – Dawn French Is A Huge Tw*t – recorded at The London Palladium – BBC One
29 December
1.10pm – The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall – Sky Arts
30 December
8am – 42nd Street – Sky Arts
10.15am – Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games – Sky Arts
31 December
6.10am – La Bayadere – Sky Arts
8.30am – The Wind in the Willows – Sky Arts
1 January
9.25pm – Rambert’s Peaky Blinders – The Redemption of Thomas Shelby – BBC Four
2 January
6.20am – Joseph and the Amaxing Technicolor Dreamcoat – Sky Arts
3 January
6am – HMS Pinafore with the ENO, starring Les Dennis – Sky Arts