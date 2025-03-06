whatsonstage white
The Bodyguard musical announces further tour stops

The Queen of the Night is back on tour!

6 March 2025

A scene from The Bodyguard musical with a pop singer surrounded by background dancers and flames
A scene from a previous production of The Bodyguard, © Paul Coltas

Producers Michael Harrison and David Ian have confirmed additional tour dates for The Bodyguard.

Directed by Thea Sharrock, the musical features a book by Oscar winner Alex Dinelaris alongside Whitney Houston’s greatest hits from “Queen of the Night”, “Run to You”, and “I Have Nothing”, to “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and “I Will Always Love You.”

Based on Lawrence Kasdan’s 1992 Warner Bros movie starring Houston and Kevin Costner, the story follows former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, who is hired to protect pop superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker.

To date, The Bodyguard has played to almost four million people in 15 countries including the Netherlands, Germany, South Korea, Canada, Italy, Australia, Spain, France, the USA, Austria and Japan.

The new tour will launch at Birmingham’s Alexandra Theatre, running from 20 to 27 September 2025. It will then visit Birmingham, Blackpool, Oxford, Aberdeen, Milton Keynes and Zurich, it is announced today that the show will also play Munich, Southend, Manchester, Truro, Sheffield, Wimbledon, Berlin, Frankfurt, Southampton, Sunderland, Belfast, Leicester, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Llandudno, Bradford, Liverpool, Norwich, Woking, Plymouth, Nottingham, Cardiff, Newcastle, Dublin and Eastbourne.

Casting will be revealed at a later date.

