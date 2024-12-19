Romeo and Juliet tour announces lead casting

A new adaptation of Romeo and Juliet, featuring rap and R ‘n’ B alongside Shakespeare’s original text, is set to premiere at the Belgrade Theatre in Coventry – and lead casting has been revealed.

Directed by Corey Campbell, Belgrade Theatre’s creative director, the take on Shakespeare’s classic story integrates rap music to enhance its themes of love, violence, and political rivalry. The new musical elements are co-created with Midlands-based artists That’s A Rap, who provide lyrics, and A Class, who contribute the music. Scenic and costume design is by Simon Kenny.

Set to star will be Mia Khan and Kyle Ndukuba, taking on the roles of the star-crossed lovers.

It will run from 21 February to 8 March 2025 before moving to the Bristol Old Vic from 12 March to 5 April, followed by performances at Hackney Empire from 23 to 26 April.

Further company and creative team (including the casting director) for the stage production are to be revealed.