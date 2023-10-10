New trailer released for The Color Purple musical movie

Warner Bros has released a brand new trailer for the forthcoming film version of The Color Purple musical.

The movie cast is led by Fantasia Barrino as Celie, after assuming the role from 2007 to 2008 in the stage musical’s Broadway premiere and reprising it in 2010 during the US national tour, alongside Danielle Brooks as Sofia, reprising her Tony-nominated performance in the role from the 2015 Broadway revival.

They are joined by Taraji P Henson as Shug Avery, Colam Domingo as Albert “Mister” Johnson, Corey Hawkins as Harpo Johnson, H.E.R. as Mary “Squeak” Agnes, Ciara as Nettie Harris, Halle Bailey as young Nettie, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor as Mama, Louis Gossett Jr as Ol’ Mister Johnson, David Alan Grier as Reverend Samuel Avery, Tamela J Mann as First Lady, Deon Cole as Alfonso, Stephen Hill as Henry “Buster” Broadnax, Elizabeth Marvel as Miss Millie, and Jon Batiste as Grady.

The Color Purple tells the story of Celie, a young Black woman living in rural Georgia who becomes estranged from her beloved sister, is forcibly wed to an older widower, and becomes smitten with Shug Avery — all in the first act.

The stage musical version of Alice Walker’s seminal 1982 novel premiered on Broadway in 2005 and features a book by Marsha Norman and a score by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray, following Steven Spielberg’s 1985 (non-musical) film adaptation.

Marcus Gardley has penned the screenplay for the movie musical and Blitz Bazawule directs, with the film set for release in the UK and Ireland on 26 January 2024.

