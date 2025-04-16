Cast set for world premiere of Flumps

The Mercury Theatre in Colchester has announced the full cast and creative team for Flumps, a new play by Essex-based playwright Emma Jo Pallett. The production will run in the venue’s Studio space from 6 to 14 June.

Directed by Madelaine Moore, artistic director of the Thelmas, Flumps follows siblings Felicity and Harvey as they navigate a summer left to their own devices after their mother, who is struggling with drug addiction, leaves them alone in a caravan. To stay afloat, they devise a plan to keep the gas running, avoid detection from social services and maintain a steady supply of marshmallows.

The cast features Jadie Rose Hobson (The Trial of Josie K) as Felicity and Robyn Holdaway (Sex Education, Moonhaven) as Harvey.

The creative team includes designer Mikayla Teodoro, associate designer William Hamilton Tighe, lighting designer Megan Lucas and movement and puppetry specialist Jess Mabel Jones.

Flumps is presented as a Mercury Original in association with the Thelmas. It is the seventh production written by a playwright from the Mercury Playwrights programme to be staged since 2021. Two further works from the scheme are currently in development, with eight more receiving research and development support under the guidance of literary associate Kenny Emson.