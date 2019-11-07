The Addams Family musical to tour the UK and Ireland

The Addams Family will return for a new UK and Ireland tour in 2020 after the success of their 2017 premiere tour, it has been announced.

Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment and Music and Lyrics Limited will present the musical comedy, with book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice – the creators of Jersey Boys – and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa (Big Fish), based on the characters created by Charles Addams. Matthew White will direct the production.

The musical tells the story of Wednesday Addams, who is now grown up and has a secret that her father Gomez must keep from his wife Morticia. Wednesday has fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man and is hosting a dinner party for his parents at the Addams family residence.

The 2020 tour will open at the Newcastle Theatre Royal on 30 July, before playing in Liverpool, Dublin, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Birmingham, Northampton, Wimbledon, Nottingham, Woking, Bromley, Salford and Oxford.

Casting for the 2020 tour is still to be announced. In the 2017 production, Carrie Hope Fletcher played Wednesday Addams, Samantha Womack was Morticia Addams, Les Dennis was Uncle Fester, Cameron Blakely was Gomez Addams, Dale Rapley was Mal Beineke, Grant McIntyre was Pugsley, Dickon Gough was Lurch, Charlotte Page was Alice, Oliver Ormson was Lucas and Valda Aviks was Grandma Addams. The rest of the ensemble included Kathryn Barnes, Jessica Buckby, Perola Congo, Gavin Eden, Jacob Fisher, Christopher D Hunt, Kirsty Ingram, Rhona McGregor, Scott Paige and Jak Skelly. Alistair David choreographed the 2017 tour, with design by Diego Pitarch.