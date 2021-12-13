Watch footage from The Wiz revival

The Umbrella Rooms have crafted a new trailer for the ongoing revival of The Wiz at the Hope Mill Theatre.

Greeted with out-and-out raves when it premiered late last month, the piece is a twist on the multi-Tony Award-winning '70s musical, which is penned by Charlie Smalls and William F Brown and is based on L Frank Baum's The Wizard of Oz.

Appearing are Cherelle Wiliams (she/her, The Lion King) as Dorothy, Tarik Frimpong (he/him, Aladdin) as Scarecrow, Llewellyn Graham (he/him, making his professional debut) as Tin Man, Jonathan Andre (he/him, The Lion King) as Lion, Cameron Bernard Jones (he/him, South Pacific) as The Wiz, Anelisa Lamola (she/her, The Color Purple) as Addaperle, Bree Smith (she/her, West Side Story) as Aunt Em and Glinda, Kofi Dennis (he/him, Romeo and Juliet) as Lord High and Ashh Blackwood (she/her, Horrible Histories) as Evillene.

The ensemble features Andile Mabhena (he/him), Shayna McPherson (she/her), Dylan Gordon-Jones (he/him), Samantha Shuma (she/her), Marisha Morgan (she/her).

Joining director Matthew Xia on the creative team are musical director Ehsaan Shivarani, musical supervisor and orchestrator Sean Green, choreographer Leah Hill, designer Simon Kenny, associate costume designer Maybelle Laye, projection designer George Reeve, associate projection designer Kira O'Brien, lighting designer Simisola Majekodunmi, sound designer Tony Gayle, casting director Ryan Carter and casting support Anne Vosser.

The show plays to 16 January 2022, with tickets on sale now. It is produced by Hope Mill Theatre (where it runs), Ameena Hamid Productions and Chuchu Nwagu Productions.