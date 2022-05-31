The UK premiere of It's in the Air! confirms casting

Casting has been revealed for the upcoming UK premiere of It's In The Air!, running at Manchester's Hope Mill Theatre next month.

The German musical (originally entitled Es Liegt in der Luft) was first performed in 1928, starring Marlene Dietrich, exploring the mindless extravagance of the Weimar Republic's interwar years.

Under the direction of Anna Cabré-Verdiell (The Growth of the Silk), the company is comprised of Meriel Cunningham (a regular performer with Charles Court Opera), Owen Clayton (Little Sausage), Jessica Hope (West Side Story) and Enrico Volpi (Flight).

Originally written by composer Mischa Spoliansky and lyricist Marcellus Schiffer, this never seen before English version has been translated by Steven Edis and features orchestrations by Aaron Breeze and Celia Denore Lopez. Set design for the production is by James Vaulkhard.

It's In the Air! will be staged on 23 and 24 June.