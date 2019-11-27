Ria Jones and Jo Davies discuss Gypsy's revival at the Royal Exchange, Manchester

Director Jo Davies sat down with Gypsy's lead performer Ria Jones to discuss reviving the classic musical in Manchester.

Jones (Sunset Boulevard) will play Momma Rose, alongside Melissa James (Wise Children) as Louise and Melissa Lowe (The Importance of Being Earnest) as June, with Louis Gaunt as Tulsa, Stephen Casey as Uncle Jocko, Dale Rapley as Herbie, Michael Siegel as Father, Kate O'Donnell as Electra, Rebecca Thornhill as Tessie Tura and Suzie Chard as Mazeppa.

The ensemble will feature Amie Hibbert, Roshani Abbey, Lizzie Nance and Marianne Phillips, Ali Crosswell, Kody Mortimer and Bryan Mottram.

Directed by Jo Davies, the production has design by Francis O'Connor, sound design by Carolyn Downing, choreography by Andrew Wright, musical supervision by Joel Fram, costume design by Gabrielle Dalton and casting by Jerry Knight-Smith, Vicky Richardson and Claire Bleasdale.

Arthur Laurents, Jule Styne and Stephen Sondheim's musical features classic songs including "Let Me Entertain You", "Rose's Turn" and "Everything's Coming Up Roses". It is based on the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, a famous 1950s striptease artist.