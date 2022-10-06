My Fair Lady reveals additional tour dates

My Fair Lady has revealed it will stop off at additional tour stops in 2023.

Completing its run at the London Coliseum earlier this year, the award-winning Lincoln Center production stars Michael D. Xavier as Henry Higgins, Charlotte Kennedy as Eliza Doolittle, Adam Woodyatt as Alfred P Doolittle, Heather Jackson as Mrs Higgins, John Middleton as Colonel Pickering and Tom Liggins as Freddy Eynsford-Hill.

On top of the previously announced dates at the Alhambra Theatre Bradford, Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in Dublin, Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff, Edinburgh's Playhouse Theatre, Edinburgh and the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton, the show will now also visit Sunderland Empire (1 to 11 February), Bristol Hippodrome (14 to 25 February), Birmingham Hippodrome (8 to 19 March) and finally Manchester Palace (22 to 1 April).

Also in the cast are Dammi Aregbeshola, Bernadette Bangura, Joseph Claus, Jordan Crouch, Jamie Cruttenden, Francessca Daniella-Baker, Barry Drummond, Bethany Huckle, Emma Johnson, Sinead Kenny, Jenny Legg, Rebekah Lowings, Carl Patrick, Tom Ping, Dominique Planter, Joseph Poulton, John Stacey, Joshua Steel, Oliver Tester, Adam Vaughan, Annie Wensak and Paul Westwood as the ensemble.

With a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, adapted from George Bernard Shaw's play and Gabriel Pascal's motion picture Pygmalion, My Fair Lady follows Eliza Doolittle and her chance encounter with Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who has taken a wager to transform the young Cockney flower seller into his idea of a "proper lady".

The musical first debuted on Broadway in March 1956, taking home six Tony Awards (including Best Musical) and transferring to the West End in 1958 for a five-and-a-half-year run. The score features such standards as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Get Me to the Church on Time," and "On the Street Where You Live".

Directed by Bartlett Sher, the show has sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Donald Holder, sound by Marc Salzberg, hair and wigs by Tom Watson, UK music supervision by Gareth Valentine, UK musical direction by Alex Parker, musical supervision by Ted Sperling and choreography by Christopher Gattelli.