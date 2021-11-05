Mrs Doubtfire musical to have UK premiere in 2022

The musical version of hit film Mrs Doubtfire will arrive on UK shores in 2022, it has been revealed.

Currently playing at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on Broadway, the piece is penned by Wayne Kirkpatrick, Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and based on the Twentieth Century Studios movie. It follows a down-and-out actor who creates an "alter ego" in the form of Euphegenia Doubtfire to stay close to his children.

Mrs Doubtfire is directed by Tony Award-winner Jerry Zaks, and runs at the Manchester Opera House on Friday 2 September 2022, with a strictly limited season through until Saturday 1 October.

Casting is to be revealed, while the creative team features scenic designer David Korins (Hamilton), choreographer Lorin Latarro (Waitress), and music supervisor Ethan Popp (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical).

Producers Kevin McCollum and Jamie Wilson said: "We are thrilled to announce that Mrs Doubtfire will make its UK premiere next year. Manchester is one of the great cities of theatre, and we can't wait to bring Mrs Doubtfire to the Opera House. We hope audiences will take this hilarious and touching show to their hearts, and promise a great evening for everyone!"

Sarah Bleasdale, general manager of the Palace and Opera House Theatres, said: "We're incredibly excited to have another production launching in the UK from Manchester, and this time – direct from Broadway. We continue to proudly showcase the very best in new musical theatre under our Manchester gets it first banner and know that our audiences have a real treat on the way with the iconic Mrs Doubtfire. A big moment for our theatres and the city, and a production we cannot wait to open our doors to."

Mrs Doubtfiree was first seen in 2019 in Seattle, where it ended up breaking the record for bestselling new musical in the history of The 5th Avenue Theatre.

The show goes on general sale next Thursday (11 November).