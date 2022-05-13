Mrs Doubtfire musical announces Broadway closure ahead of UK premiere

The musical of Mrs Doubtfire will end its Broadway run at the end of May, ahead of the UK production.

Currently playing at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, the show has had a stop-start run. It began preview performances on 9 March 2020 before being shut down three days later by government restrictions due to the pandemic. Performances resumed on 21 October 2021 before ending again on 9 January 2022. The third engagement, which began on 14 April 2022 will end on May 29.

Producer Kevin McCollum said: "Even though New York City is getting stronger every day and ticket sales are slowly improving, theatre-going tourists and, especially for our show, family audiences have not returned as soon as we anticipated. Unfortunately, it isn't possible to run the show without those sales, especially when capitalising with Broadway economics on three separate occasions.

"Looking to the future, I am thrilled to say that a British engagement of Mrs Doubtfire will play from 2 September to 1 October in Manchester, England and the US national tour will open in October 2023."

The Broadway cast is led by current Tony Award nominee Rob McClure alongside Jenn Gambatese, Peter Bartlett, Charity Angél Dawson, Mark Evans, J. Harrison Ghee, Analise Scarpaci, Titus Landegger, Tyler Wladis, Austin Elle Fisher, Ava Gail Prince and Brad Oscar as well as Cameron Adams, Calvin L. Cooper, Kaleigh Cronin, Maria Dalanno, Casey Garvin, David Hibbard, KJ Hippensteel, Aaron Kaburick, Jodi Kimura, Erica Mansfield, Brian Martin, Alexandra Matteo, LaQuet Sharnell Pringle, Renée Reid, Jaquez André Sims, Travis Waldschmidt and Aléna Watters.

Directed by Jerry Zaks, Mrs Doubtfire features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne and Karey Kirkpatrick.

