HOME Manchester to restart live shows in October with Gateau Chocolat, RashDash and more

HOME Manchester has revealed it will recommence performances with a full season of shows kicking off in October.

The season of 11 productions will feature three world premieres and feature artists such as Javaad Alipoor, RashDash and Le Gateau Chocolat. All audiences will be socially distanced with suitable safety measures in place to help guarantee safety.

In an exciting move, all tickets for the season will be priced at £10 – with some shows also available digitally for those less willing to go into auditoriums.

Resident artists Young Identity will open the season with a special one-night piece on 13 October, while from 21 to 24 October award-winning company RashDash will present the world premiere of Don't Go Back To Sleep, a cross-continental musical collaboration about life in lockdown.

Javaad Alipoor will return with award-winning show The Believers Are But Brothers (3 November to 6 November) while hit duo Bertrand Lesca and Nasi Voutsas will perform The End, about the ongoing ecological crisis, from 12 to 14 November.

Beats and Elements' High Rise eState of Mind will play on 18 and 19 November, while David Hoyle presents another world premiere, A Grand Auction of My Life. In December, visual artist Clara Casian will premiere a feature-length film The Earth Asleep, accompanied by a live score from composer Robin Richards.

Accessible Music Productions (AMP) will create an accessible and safe club night on 11 December, while ghost whisperer Séayoncé will give audiences a spooky time on 8 and 9 December.

Sh!t Theatre's mock version of Richard Curtis' festive favourite Love Actually (here titled Sh!t Actually) will play from 15 to 23 December, while Le Gateau Chocolat's family-friendly cabaret Duckie during the same season.

The venue's homegrown digital experience Homemakers will continue throughout the autumn, with work by Stacey Makishi, Esosa Ighodaro and Hot Brown Honey. Theatre company Ad Infinitum and Cheryl Martin will also present new pieces, while the venue will also collaborate with Dante or Die and the previously announced Wise Children to stream digital content.