Casting confirmed for Royal Exchange's The Glass Menagerie

Casting has been announced for The Glass Menagerie at the Manchester Royal Exchange Theatre.

Originally scheduled for 2020 and postponed by the pandemic, Atri Banerjee's production will now run from 2 September to 8 October 2022.

All four original cast members will return: Geraldine Somerville (as Amanda Wingfield), Rhiannon Clements (as Laura), Joshua James (as Tom) and Eloka Ivo (as Jim).





Somerville, best know for playing Lily Potter in the Harry Potter franchise, previously appeared in a 1989 production of the classic family drama at the same venue. It was her professional acting debut.

Tennessee Williams' semi-autobiographical play pulls apart the complex dynamics of an oppressive family life, and shows how unpredictable, painful and volatile memory can be. Tom recalls his mother Amanda, his sister Laura and the overwhelming responsibility of family ties that bind you for life.