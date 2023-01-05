Cast for Head Over Heels UK premiere revealed

Casting has been revealed for the eagerly anticipated UK premiere of Head over Heels, the hit Broadway musical featuring the music of The Go-Go's.

Penned by Jeff Whitty and James Magruder, the show is based on The Countess of Pembroke's Arcadia, a seminal piece of British political literature from the 16th century.

It was first seen in Oregon in 2015, with a Broadway run beginning in July 2018, where it received solid reviews and made history by featuring the first transgender woman to originate a principal role on the Great White Way.

Opening in previews on 26 January 2023, the piece will star Luke Bayer (DIVA: Live from Hell!) in the leading role of Musidorus, alongside Alison Driver (RENT) as ensemble, Iz Hesketh (Legally Blonde) as Pythio, Jenny O'Leary (Heathers) as Pamela, Daniel Page (My Kingdom Is a Horse ) as Dametas, Maiya Quansah-Breed (RENT) as Philoclea, Samuel Routley (The Osmonds) as ensemble, Khadija Sallet (Last Life) as Mopsa, Julie Stark (Bat Out of Hell) as Gynecia, Marina Tavolieri (Sister Act) as ensemble, Timo Tatzber (making his professional debut) as ensemble, and Fed Zanni (Mamma Mia! The Party) as Basilius. The production opens on 1 February 2023, with previews from 26 January, with running dates until 4 March.

Tom Jackson Greaves' production has musical direction by Arlene McNaught, casting by Lucy Casson, set and costume design by Sophia Pardon and lighting by Jamie Platt.

