Big Night of Musicals to be broadcast on the BBC

The BBC will broadcast the National Lottery's Big Night of Musicals arena event later this month.

Shows set to appear in the mega event, captured at the AO Arena in Manchester, will be Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, & Juliet, Waitress The Musical and Get Up, Stand Up!, joining the previously announced acts from Frozen, Dear Evan Hansen, The Lion King, Back to the Future, Beauty and the Beast, Dreamgirls, The Wiz, Bat Out of Hell, The Drifters Girl and School of Rock.

Jason Manford who will be hosting the event, said: "It's fantastic to see such a positive response after the first ticket release.

"It's been a very difficult 20 months for the theatre industry and I hope that as many National Lottery players as possible will be able to join this National Lottery musical spectacular. The event promises to be a brilliant show full of celebration, featuring some of the best musicals on right now."

The musical spectacular will be aired on BBC One on Saturday 29 January 2022, with the event taking place on 24 January (further tickets will be available from tomorrow).



