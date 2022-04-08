Disney's Beauty and the Beast releases brand new UK tour and West End trailer

Be Our Guest... and take a look!

Disney Theatrical has released a brand new trailer for its touring revival of ''Beauty and the Beast''.

Currently in Manchester (until 4 June), the production will then play a summer West End engagement at the London Palladium (24 June to 17 September), before returning to Bristol (29 September to 12 November) and heading to Dublin for the festive period (24 November to 8 January 2023).

The cast is led by Courtney Stapleton (as Belle) and Shaq Taylor (as Beast), alongside Gavin Lee (as Lumiere), Tom Senior (as Gaston), Sam Bailey (as Mrs Potts), Nigel Richards (as Cogsworth), Martin Ball (as Maurice), Samantha Bingley (as Wardrobe), Emma Caffrey (as Babette) and Louis Stockil (as Le Fou).



The company is completed with Richard Astbury, Sarah Benbelaid, Jake Bishop, Pamela Blair, Liam Buckland, Jasmine Davis, Matthew Dawkins, Autumn Draper, Daisy Edwards, Alyn Hawke, George Hinson, Jennifer Louise Jones, Brontë Lavine, Thomas-Lee Kidd, David McIntosh, Aimee Moore, Sam Murphy, Ashley-Jordon Packer, Emily Squibb, Grace Swaby, India Thornton and Rhys West.

