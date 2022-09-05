Zachary Quinto to make West End debut in Best of Enemies alongside David Harewood

Complete casting has been announced for the West End run of James Graham's five-star play Best of Enemies.

WhatsOnStage's Sarah Crompton listed the Critics Circle Theatre Award-winning play as amongst her favourite of 2021 after its Young Vic run. The show is now set to play at the Noël Coward Theatre from 14 November, with a 14-week season.

Set in 1968, the show explores the nature of political feuding in the age of mass media. Jeremy Herrin's production is designed by Bunny Christie, with lighting design by Jack Knowles, sound design by Tom Gibbons, video design by Max Spielbichler, composition by Benjamin Kwasi Burrell, movement direction by Shelley Maxwell, casting by Charlotte Sutton CDG (UK) and Jim Carnahan CSA (US), voice and dialect by Hazel Holder and associate direction by Annie Kershaw.

Zachary Quinto (The Boys in the Band, Star Trek) will make his West End debut in the production as Gore Vidal, joining the returning David Harewood (who appeared in the show at the Young Vic).

Quinto said today: "Living and working in London has long been an aspiration of mine. But to be making my West End debut in such a thrilling and relevant play - amongst such a distinguished creative team - and playing such a scorching and complex character as Gore Vidal - far exceeds my expectations of what living and working in London would look like… I'm full of gratitude and excitement.

"Best of Enemies harkens back to a vital time - when genuine discourse was possible from even the most opposite ends of the ideological spectrum. My hope is that such discourse may be once again rekindled in response to the work itself."

Also set to appear are Deborah Alli, Emilio Doorgasingh, Clare Foster, Tom Godwin, John Hodgkinson, Syrus Lowe, Kevin McMonagle and Sam Otto.

Tickets go on general sale on Tuesday at 10am.