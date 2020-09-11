Young Vic to reopen for live performance weekend to mark 50th anniversary year

The Young Vic has revealed plans for live performances in October.

As part of its 50th year annviersary celebrations, the venue will host a free weekend festival of commissioned short pieces and speeches.

Writers and artists featured are Jade Anouka, Marina Carr, Jasmine Lee-Jones, Ruth Madeley, Amy Ng, Stef Smith, Jack Thorne, Isobel Waller-Bridge and Steve Waters, each of whom will appear in the weekend of socially distanced theatre entitled The New Tomorrow on 3 and 4 October. Cast is to be announced.

From tonight through to October, the venue will project past people and productions onto the side of its building to honour all those that have appeared in its shows.

The venue will also present The Unforgotten – an interactive outdoor art installation commemorating Mary Seacole, Marsha P Johnson and Ulric Cross. Created by artists Sadeysa Greenaway-Bailey and Anna Fleischle, the experience will see members of the community further the Black Lives Matter conversation by writing about those that have advanced the cuase on the sides of the building and online.