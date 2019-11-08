Jac Yarrow and Jason Donovan to return to Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium

Jac Yarrow and Jason Donovan will return to Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium, it has been announced.

Yarrow will reprise the title role of Joseph and Donovan will return to play Pharaoh, after they both performed in the musical earlier this summer in a production that marked 50 years since the piece was first released as a concept album.

The 2019 run also starred Sheridan Smith as The Narrator, with direction by Laurence Connor, choreography by JoAnn M Hunter, set and costume design by Morgan Large, lighting by Ben Cracknell, sound by Gareth Owen, hair, wig and makeup design by Richard Mawbey, musical supervision by John Rigby, casting by Stuart Burt and children's casting by Joanne Hawes.

The show has run in the West End, Broadway and all over the world. Songs included in the piece are "Any Dream Will Do", "Close Every Door To Me", "Jacob and Sons", "There's One More Angel In Heaven" and "Go Go Go Joseph". It tells the biblical story of Joseph and his eleven brothers.

Donovan comments on his return: "This year was an absolute joy. Joseph has such a special connection with its audience and it has a huge emotional connection for me. Quite simply the show is pure musical magic. To be able to lean on the past yet build something new for the role of Pharaoh is an opportunity that cannot be done just once, and for performer or audience member alike, it just doesn't get much better than the Palladium experience.''

Yarrow added: "Playing the iconic role of Joseph at its spiritual home, The Palladium, last summer was what I thought was a once-in-a-life-time opportunity. When I was asked to step back into the Dreamcoat for a second time, I couldn't quite believe it. I can't wait to be back!"

The revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's musical will play at The London Palladium from 2 July to 6 September, with a gala night on 16 July. Further casting will be announced at a later date.