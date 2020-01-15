A new Wizard of Oz film is being made from the perspective of Toto

A brand new musical film version of The Wizard of Oz is in the works according to Deadline.

But this new animated feature comes with a twist – it'll be presented from the perspective of Dorothy's iconic dog Toto, who joins the Kansas youngster as she's whisked away to the magical land of Oz.

Called simply Toto, the musical film is based on Michael Morpurgo and Emma Chichester's Toto: The Dog-Gone Amazing Story of the Wizard of Oz, a 2017 284-page picture book suitable for ages seven and up.

It'll be written by John August, who wrote the book for Big Fish, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and the upcoming Grease prequel film. He also co-wrote the recent Aladdin film adaptation for Disney.

A release date and more information for Toto is to be announced, with the film being produced by Jared Stern.