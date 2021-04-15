Witness for the Prosecution London run set to recommence in August

Courtroom drama Witness for the Prosecution has set a return date for later this year, once more performing at the County Hall in London.

Based on the Agatha Christie tale of the same name, the show is directed by Lucy Bailey. In line with step four of the government's roadmap, performances will now resume from 3 August 2021. The production is booking through to 20 March 2022

Witness for the Prosecution is designed by William Dudley, with lighting by Chris Davey, sound design by Mic Pool and casting by Ellie Collyer-Bristow. Casting for the new run is to be revealed.

Like many other productions across the country, the show is also adding its name to calls for a government-backed insurance scheme.