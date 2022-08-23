Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation is heading to the UK in 2023

Disney's Winnie the Pooh is crossing the pond for a spring 2023 UK premiere!

Developed and directed by Jonathan Rockefeller (The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, Paddington Gets in a Jam), Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation is set inside the Hundred Acre Wood and follows A A Milne's beloved characters, Christopher Robin, Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, Owl, Tigger and, of course, Winnie himself, in a new story.

Rockefeller said: "The music, the life-size puppets, and the charming performances are the perfect way to introduce (or re-introduce) audiences to live theatre, and this is a must-see show for Winnie the Pooh fans of all ages. I am thrilled to be entrusted to bring this celebrated character to the stage for new audiences as they join our adventure into the Hundred Acre Wood."

The piece boasts an original score by Nate Edmondson alongside classics from the Sherman Brothers, such as "The Wonderful Thing About Tiggers" and "Winnie the Pooh", and Milne's "The More It Snows" (featuring music by Carly Simon) and a new arrangement of "Sing Ho". The musical opened at Theatre Row in New York in 2021, where it broke theatre box office records for the largest advance. A venue, dates and casting for the UK premiere are yet to be announced.

Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation is presented by Rockefeller Productions, in partnership with ROYO, and in association with Disney Theatrical Productions.