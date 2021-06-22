Which Constellations cast should you go and see?

Nick Payne's Constellations has opened in previews at the Vaudeville Theatre!

The hit play, which maps out the various possibilities and intricacies in a relationship, will have four sets of casts across its summer run.

With that in mind, we're going to tell you which cast to go and see! Fill out our questionnaire and we'll find the show for you. Or just go and see them all! Tickets are on sale below.

The couples are Sheila Atim and Ivanno Jeremiah (playing from 18 June to 1 August) Peter Capaldi and Zoë Wanamaker (23 June to 24 July), Omari Douglas and Russell Tovey (30 July to 11 September), and Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O'Dowd (6 August to 12 September).

Directed by Michael Longhurst, the show is designed by Tom Scutt, with lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by David McSeveney, music by Simon Slater, movement direction by Lucy Cullingford, casting by Anna Cooper CDG for the Donmar Warehouse, BSL consultancy by Daryl Jackson, associate direction by Debbie Hannan, assistant direction by Sara Aniqah Malik and Robert Awosusi, resident assistant design by Laura Ann Price and assistant design by Sarah Asmail.