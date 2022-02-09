West Side Story to be released on Disney Plus next month

Steven Spielberg's Academy Award-nominated West Side Story will be released on Disney Plus.

Steven Spielberg's fresh take on the iconic musical was recently nominated for seven Oscars and stars Ansel Elgort as Tony, Rachel Zegler as Maria, Ariana DeBose as Anita, David Alvarez as Bernardo, and Josh Andrés Rivera as Chino are the main cast, with Broadway vets Brian d'Arcy James and Corey Stoll joining them as Sergeant Krupke and Lieutenant Schrank, respectively.

With music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Arthur Laurents, West Side Story is the multi-award-winning American take on Romeo and Juliet, with the young lovers, Tony and Maria, trapped in a feud between rival street gangs – the Sharks and the Jets. The 1961 film adaption directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins remains a classic.

Read our review here.

It will be available in most countries on 2 March 2022.

Sign up for Disney Plus now