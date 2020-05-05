West End stars to perform free online concert for composers Daniel and Laura Curtis

West End stars will appear in a special concert celebrating the work of Daniel and Laura Curtis.

Set up by the Barn Theatre, the event is the first in a new series celebrating the work of British composers. Next week's event will feature the work of Finn Anderson.

Performing in the online concert will be Sabrina Aloueche (Les Misérables, We Will Rock You), WhatsOnStage Award winner Jon Jon Briones (Miss Saigon), Kieran Brown (Titanic, Les Misérables), Brian Cheney (Carmen, Tosca), Maria Coyne (The Phantom of the Opera, Wicked), Alice Fearn (Come From Away, Wicked), Caroline Kay (The Clockmaker's Daughter), Luke McCall (Les Misérables, Titanic), Nadim Naaman (Broken Wings, The Phantom of the Opera) and Oliver Savile (Falsettos, Wicked).

The streamed performance will take place on the venue's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels on 9th May 2020 at 7:30pm BST. Find out more here.