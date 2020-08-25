West End performers to star in online charity concerts streamed across September

A series of four charity concerts will be taking place across September to support arts charities during the ongoing pandemic.

The concerts, entitled "West End Unplugged", will feature Cavin Cornwall (Jesus Christ Superstar), Katie Brayben (Girl from the North Country), Aisha Jawando (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Tim Howar (Chess), David Bedella (& Juliet), Richard Fleeshman (Company), Celinde Schoenmaker (The Phantom of the Opera), Alice Fearn (Come From Away), Joe Stilgoe (Guys and Dolls), Mazz Murray (Mamma Mia!), Hannah Waddingham (Into the Woods) and Sandra Marvin (Romantics Anonymous).

The concerts will support Backup, the technical entertainment charity, Help Musicians and the Theatre Artists Fund. Theatre sound designer and the shows' producer, Bobby Aitken said: "All funds raised on the day will benefit three amazing charities...We feel that between them, these three charities best represent everyone in our theatre family."

The shows will be available from 9 to 30 September via the West End Unplugged website.

The schedule of performers is below:

9th September:

Aisha Jawando

Ben Goddard

Mazz Murray

16th September:

Alice Fearn

Tim Howar

Sandra Marvin

23rd September:

David Badella

Hannah Waddingham

Joe Stilgoe

30th September:

Cavin Cornwall

Katie Brayben

Richard Fleeshman and Celinde Schoenmaker