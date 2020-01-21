Test your theatre knowledge: Long-running West End musicals in emoji form
Can you guess the 13 musicals that have been nominated for the brand-new BBC Radio 2 Listener Award for Best Musical?
Everyone loves a little theatre quiz!
Can you guess the 13 West End musicals that have been running for a year and are currently on London stages, presented in emoji form?
Not-so-coincidentally – each of these musicals is currently nominated in the BBC Radio 2 Listener Award for Best Musical – which is the brand new category for the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards.
You can vote for your favourites here.
