Watch West End stars perform in the #StandByMeChallenge
Singers united to perform the iconic song by Ben E King
West End singers and stars posted rousing and special performance of "Stand By Me", quoting Rosa Parks and calling for solidarity during a time when the mistreatment of Black communities has prompted mass rallies and protests across the world.
We've rounded up just a small few of the incredible number of performances – check out the #StandByMeChallenge on Twitter for more.
"Our mistreatment was just not right, and I was tired of it." – Rosa Parks #Standbymechallenge#Wearetired #Saytheirnames pic.twitter.com/AAPy8mChEq— Alexia Khadime (@alexiakhadime) June 5, 2020
"Our mistreatment was just not right, and I was tired of it." – Rosa Parks #Standbymechallenge#Wearetired #Saytheirnames pic.twitter.com/FgztJTO5Gi— Arun Blair-Mangat (@arunblair) June 5, 2020
"Our mistreatment was just not right, and I was tired of it." – Rosa Parks #Standbymechallenge#Wearetired #Saytheirnames pic.twitter.com/rLhTKhvVYv— Brenda Edwards (@brenda_edwards) June 5, 2020
"Our mistreatment was just not right, and I was tired of it." – Rosa Parks #Standbymechallenge#Wearetired #Saytheirnames pic.twitter.com/SIbXMskfmY— sandra marvin (@sandramarvinuk) June 5, 2020
"Our mistreatment was just not right, and I was tired of it." – Rosa Parks #Standbymechallenge#Wearetired #Saytheirnames@DexLee_ pic.twitter.com/u75jN6sdjY— Miriam-Teak Lee (@MiriamTeakLee) June 5, 2020
"Our mistreatment was just not right, and I was tired of it." – Rosa Parks #Standbymechallenge#Wearetired #Saytheirnames @MiriamTeakLee pic.twitter.com/R4cfBKfzB0— Dex Lee (@DexLee_) June 5, 2020
"Our mistreatment was just not right, and I was tired of it." – Rosa Parks #Standbymechallenge#Wearetired #Saytheirnames pic.twitter.com/EllMuSNXYX— Nenda (@NendaNintendo) June 5, 2020
"Our mistreatment was just not right, and I was tired of it." – Rosa Parks #Standbymechallenge#Wearetired #Saytheirnames pic.twitter.com/mB5De45Q6V— Victoria Ekanoye (@VictoriaEkanoye) June 5, 2020
"Our mistreatment was just not right, and I was tired of it." – Rosa Parks #Standbymechallenge#Wearetired #Saytheirnames pic.twitter.com/KygtEZs1wy— SHAN AKO (@ShanOfficially) June 5, 2020
"Our mistreatment was just not right, and I was tired of it." – Rosa Parks #Standbymechallenge#Wearetired #Saytheirnames pic.twitter.com/JXTN7UQrNk— Marisha Wallace (@marishawallace) June 5, 2020
"Our mistreatment was just not right, and I was tired of it." – Rosa Parks #Standbymechallenge#Wearetired #Saytheirnames pic.twitter.com/2Z0fw3rvDW— Nicholas McLean (@NickMcLeanUK) June 5, 2020
"Our mistreatment was just not right, and I was tired of it." – Rosa Parks #Standbymechallenge#Wearetired #Saytheirnames pic.twitter.com/KObnFxXzNt— Danielle Steers (@DanielleSteers) June 5, 2020
"Our mistreatment was just not right, and I was tired of it." – Rosa Parks #Standbymechallenge#Wearetired #Saytheirnames pic.twitter.com/0ASozqy2Qx— Nicole Raquel Dennis (@NicoleRaquel_D) June 5, 2020
"Our mistreatment was just not right, and I was tired of it." – Rosa Parks #Standbymechallenge#Wearetired #Saytheirnames pic.twitter.com/mg8HBequMP— IAmCedricNeal (@iamcedricneal) June 5, 2020
What side of history will you be on?#standbymechallenge pic.twitter.com/63JZDf7gv6— Aaron Lee Lambert (@aleelambert) June 5, 2020
"Our treatment was just not right and I was tired of it" - Rosa Parks#standbymechallenge #wearetired #saytheirnames pic.twitter.com/9xho16x75b— Allyson Ava Brown (@AllyAvaBrown) June 5, 2020
"Our mistreatment was just not right, and I was tired of it." – Rosa Parks #Standbymechallenge#Wearetired #Saytheirnames pic.twitter.com/9npJn9GSGl— Courtney Bowman (@BowmanCourtney_) June 5, 2020
Already posted a link but posting the video too #standbymechallenge pic.twitter.com/soUqZcoSbv— Ashford Campbell (@CampbellAshford) June 5, 2020
"Our mistreatment was just not right, and I was tired of it." – Rosa Parks #Standbymechallenge#Wearetired #Saytheirnames pic.twitter.com/ZfouFkLoId— Karl Queensborough (@_KarlQ) June 5, 2020
"Our mistreatment was just not right, and I was tired of it." – Rosa Parks #Standbymechallenge #Wearetired #Saytheirnames pic.twitter.com/VPmUWovBXB— DANIELLE FIAMANYA (@Fia_Dan) June 5, 2020
"Our mistreatment was just not right, and I was tired of it." – Rosa Parks #Standbymechallenge#Wearetired #Saytheirnames pic.twitter.com/uHP3MFirvH— Maiya Quansah-Breed (@mayjqb) June 5, 2020
[[raw]]<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">"