Watch West End stars perform in the #StandByMeChallenge

West End singers and stars posted rousing and special performance of "Stand By Me", quoting Rosa Parks and calling for solidarity during a time when the mistreatment of Black communities has prompted mass rallies and protests across the world.

We've rounded up just a small few of the incredible number of performances – check out the #StandByMeChallenge on Twitter for more.









"Our mistreatment was just not right, and I was tired of it." – Rosa Parks #Standbymechallenge#Wearetired #Saytheirnames pic.twitter.com/0ASozqy2Qx — Nicole Raquel Dennis (@NicoleRaquel_D) June 5, 2020

What side of history will you be on?#standbymechallenge pic.twitter.com/63JZDf7gv6 — Aaron Lee Lambert (@aleelambert) June 5, 2020

"Our treatment was just not right and I was tired of it" - Rosa Parks#standbymechallenge #wearetired #saytheirnames pic.twitter.com/9xho16x75b — Allyson Ava Brown (@AllyAvaBrown) June 5, 2020

Already posted a link but posting the video too #standbymechallenge pic.twitter.com/soUqZcoSbv — Ashford Campbell (@CampbellAshford) June 5, 2020

