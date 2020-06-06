WhatsOnStage Logo
Watch West End stars perform in the #StandByMeChallenge

Singers united to perform the iconic song by Ben E King

Stars in the "Stand By Me Challenge"

West End singers and stars posted rousing and special performance of "Stand By Me", quoting Rosa Parks and calling for solidarity during a time when the mistreatment of Black communities has prompted mass rallies and protests across the world.

We've rounded up just a small few of the incredible number of performances – check out the #StandByMeChallenge on Twitter for more.



