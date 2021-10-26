Watch two clips from The Rocky Horror Show ahead of its live cinema broadcast

Two clips, captured in rehearsals, have been released for The Rocky Horror Show ahead of its cinema release.

The cult classic musical will be broadcast from the Sadler's Wells Peacock Theatre in London's West End on Thursday 28 October to over five hundred cinemas across the UK and Europe.

With a cast led by Ore Oduba (Brad), Stephen Webb (Frank 'n' Furter), Philip Franks (The Narrator) and Haley Flaherty (Janet), also in the piece are Kristian Lavercombe as Riff Raff, (following more than 1800 performances around the world), with Lauren Ingram as Columbia. Ben Westhead plays Rocky, with Joe Allen as Eddie and Dr Scott.

The Phantoms are Reece Budin, Jordan Fox, Rachel Grundy, Darcy Finden, Danny Knott (male swing) and Stefania Du Toit (female swing and dance captain).

The show is penned by Richard O'Brien with direction by Christopher Luscombe, design by Hugh Durant, costume by Sue Blane, choreography by Nathan M Wright, lighting by Nick Richings, sound by Gareth Owen, original arrangements by Richard Hartley, musical supervision and direction by Greg Arrowsmith, associate choreography and direction by Andrew Aherne, associate costumes by Christopher Porter and wig and make-up supervision by Darren Ware. Further creatives are to be confirmed.

Interested audiences will be able to find their nearest venue at rockyhorrorincinemas.com.